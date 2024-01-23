Pathologist, toxicologist testify at coroner’s inquest into deadly Vancouver SRO fire

There is no evidence to suggest that two people who died in a fire at a downtown Vancouver SRO more than a year ago were impaired by drugs at the time, a coroner’s inquest into the tragedy has heard.

Forensic toxicologist Dr. Aaron Shapiro testified Tuesday, the second day of the two-week inquest taking place in Burnaby. However, examinations of the bodies of Mary Ann Garlow, 63, and Dennis James Guay, 53, revealed fatal concentrations of carbon monoxide, he said.

Five people were hospitalized and more than 140 were displaced by the fire that razed the Winters Hotel in Gastown on April 11, 2022.

Garlow and Guay’s remains were found 11 days later as the four-storey heritage building on Abbott and Water streets was demolished. The property manager originally said it was believed all residents had escaped.

Story continues below advertisement

3:30 Lawsuit launched by survivors on anniversary of deadly Winters Hotel fire

A forensic pathologist testified that the pair suffered thermal injury and smoke inhalation “due to or as a result of a residential fire.” The soot in their airways indicated they were both alive during the fire, Dr. Eric Bol said.

Vancouver Fire Rescue Services has said it believed unattended candles were the cause of the blaze that began on the second of three residential floors and moved upward.

The building’s sprinklers, however, were turned off at the time due to a fire in a unit on April 8, which the sprinklers had extinguished. Fire crews issued a notice of violation to the property’s owner — Atira Women’s Resource Society — to have the fire safety systems serviced and put the building under a fire watch until that work was complete.

2:11 DTES pet outreach program needs help after losing supplies in Winters Hotel fire

Vancouver Fire Rescue Services Capt. Kris Zoppa, who was acting captain at the time of the blaze, attended the April 8 incident. He said it was extinguished by the time he arrived.

Story continues below advertisement

He told the jury that the unit the fire broke out in was not accessibly by first responders due to hoarded items blocking the door. That unit had no smoke detector and neither did the neighbouring suite, he added.

Get the latest National news. Sent to your email, every day.

Zoppa said the sprinklers were still going off when he was in the building, but the fire alarms weren’t. The sprinklers were turned off to prevent flooding, he said.

2:20 Gastown fire victim’s family left with unanswered questions

Nearly 30 witnesses are scheduled to testify at the inquest ending Feb. 1, including doctors, police and fire officials. Legal counsel for the victims’ families, the City of Vancouver, the B.C. government, Winters Residence Ltd., BC Housing, the Management Commission, and Atira are all expected to attend.

Garlow’s niece, Misty Fredericks, testified Monday. She told the jury her aunt’s son John also lived in the Winters Hotel and jumped out of his third-storey room to escape the fire, shattering both legs.

Story continues below advertisement

Fredericks said it would be too difficult for John to testify but he wanted the jury to know how much he loved his mom, and that there were “chains on the door, the sprinklers didn’t work and there was no way out.”

“Mary was his caregiver, always looking out for his well-being, ensuring he was safe and fed. The love for her son is what saved John’s life,” Fredericks said Monday.

“It was Mary who made the ultimate motherly sacrifice by making sure her son jumped out the window before the last moments of her life.”

2:15 Memorial grows outside Winters Hotel in Gastown

According to the City of Vancouver, firefighters performed a primary search for occupants of the Winters Hotel when it first went up in flames. Normally, a second search is performed, but in their “defensive attack,” firefighters exited the building to fight the flames from outside and it was “too dangerous” to allow them to search the second floor and above.

Story continues below advertisement

Experts told the inquest Monday that DNA from family members was used to confirm the identity of the victims.

A coroner’s inquest into Garlow and Guay’s deaths was ordered in July 2022. It will not make a determination of fault, but the facts related to the deaths, including the causes and circumstances.

2:26 Coroner called out to site of Gastown fire after bodies discovered during demolition

Garlow is described as a cherished member of the Downtown Eastside community, a loving mother, a member of the Oneida Nation in the Six Nations of the Grand River in Ontario and a residential school survivor.

Guay is described as an accomplished musician who overcame profound hearing loss to study at the Royal Conservatory of Music, and a lover of chess and backgammon who was kind to those around him. His family also attended the inquest Monday, where their lawyer read a statement aloud in court on their behalf:

Story continues below advertisement

“The grieving process for Dennis’s family has been extremely hard, and his death has left a massive void,” Rebecca Coad told the inquest. “A piece of the puzzle is missing and cannot be fixed. Life is taken day by day with the hope that one day they will come to terms with it.”

A psychiatrist testified Monday that Guay had been diagnosed with paranoid schizophrenia and was stable and in good spirits at his last appointment days before the fire.

— with files from The Canadian Press