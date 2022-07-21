Menu

Fire

Province orders coroner’s inquest into deadly Winters Hotel fire

By Simon Little Global News
Posted July 21, 2022 7:37 pm
Click to play video: 'VPD confirms identities of two killed in Winters Hotel fire' VPD confirms identities of two killed in Winters Hotel fire
We're learning more about the two people killed in the fire that ripped through an SRO in Gastown last month. Police confirming their identities. And as Grace Ke reports, the family of one of the victims is now questioning how the tragedy happened - and how it was handled – May 18, 2022

The British Columbia government has ordered a coroner’s inquest into a fire that levelled a Vancouver rooming house and claimed two lives.

Mary Ann Garlow, 68, and Dennis Guay, 53, both died when the Winters Hotel, a single-room occupancy (SRO) hotel caught fire on April 11.

Read more: Vancouver police release identities of victims in Winters Hotel fire

On Thursday, Public Safety Minister and Solicitor General Mike Farnworth said he had ordered an inquest to ensure a factual accounting of what happened and to provide recommendations to prevent similar deaths in the future.

Click to play video: 'Gastown fire victim’s family left with unanswered questions' Gastown fire victim’s family left with unanswered questions
Gastown fire victim’s family left with unanswered questions – Apr 24, 2022

“Everyone deserves to be safe in their homes. Recommendations from the inquest into the Winters Hotel deaths could help prevent fires in single-room occupancy buildings and save lives,” Farnworth said in a media release.

“As the number of fire-related deaths increases in British Columbia, it is imperative that we take action to ensure vulnerable people are protected from fire hazards.”

Read more: ‘My auntie mattered’: Gastown fire victim’s family left with unanswered questions

The Vancouver Fire and Rescue Services has said it believes the fire was caused by unattended candles on the building’s second floor.

The building’s sprinklers had been turned off due to a fire several days prior, with the property’s operator — Atira Women’s Society — under orders to have the fire suppression system serviced, and to put a fire watch in place.

Family and friends of the victims have said they have unanswered questions about the tragedy, including why it took so long for officials to realize people were missing and to locate the victims.

Click to play video: 'Memorial grows outside Winters Hotel in Gastown' Memorial grows outside Winters Hotel in Gastown
Memorial grows outside Winters Hotel in Gastown – Apr 23, 2022
