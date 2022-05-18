Menu

Fire

Vancouver police release identities of victims in Winters Hotel fire

By Amy Judd Global News
Posted May 18, 2022 3:33 pm
Click to play video: 'Gastown fire victim’s family left with unanswered questions' Gastown fire victim’s family left with unanswered questions
WATCH: The niece of a woman found dead after the devastating fire that destroyed the Winters Hotel in Vancouver's Gastown neighbourhood says she has unanswered questions about the tragedy. Emad Agahi reports – Apr 24, 2022

Vancouver police have now released the identities of two people who died in the fire at the Winters Hotel in April.

Mary Garlow, 68, and Dennis Guay, 53, were identified via DNA, and their next-of-kin have been notified, police said.

Garlow’s niece spoke to Global News in late April, saying she had unanswered questions about the tragedy.

Misty Fredricks said her aunt was a member of the Oneida Nation in the Six Nations of the Grand River in Ontario, and a survivor of the Mohawk Institute Residential School.

She moved to British Columbia when she was 20, and lived the rest of her life in the city’s Downtown Eastide, Fredericks said.

“It’s important that we honour Mary Ann’s life and put a face and a name to her … (She) was a daughter and a mother and a sister and an auntie and a survivor. She mattered. She deserved better.”

Click to play video: 'DTES pet outreach program needs help after losing supplies in Winters Hotel fire' DTES pet outreach program needs help after losing supplies in Winters Hotel fire
DTES pet outreach program needs help after losing supplies in Winters Hotel fire

Read more: ‘My auntie mattered’: Gastown fire victim’s family left with unanswered questions

Vancouver Fire and Rescue Services (VFRS) believes unattended candles were the cause of the fire, which broke out on the second floor of the building on April 11, leaving two people dead and five others injured.

VFRS says the building’s sprinklers had been turned off and a fire watch put in place following a previous fire, days earlier. The building operator was under orders to have the fire suppression system serviced.

— with files from Simon Little

© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
