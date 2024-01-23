Trudeau says Trump represents ‘unpredictability’ for Canada

Send this page to someone via email

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says he is reviving the “Team Canada” approach to guide relations with the United States ahead of the possibility of a second Donald Trump presidency.

“Obviously, Mr. Trump represents a certain amount of unpredictability, but we will make sure we’re pulling together and preparing for whatever eventuality is,” Trudeau said at the cabinet retreat in Montreal.

The prime minister says he’s tasking Trade Minister Mary Ng and Industry Minister Francois-Philippe Champagne with collaborating with industry groups, civil society organizations and other levels of government in working on cross-border relations.

This is similar to the strategy Trudeau employed during Trump’s presidency, most famously around the North America free trade negotiation that resulted in the CUSMA agreement after Trump pledged to do away with NAFTA.

Trump has not yet secured the Republican presidential nomination. The field of candidates has been reduced to Trump and former South Carolina governor Nikki Haley after Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis dropped out on Sunday and endorsed Trump.

Trudeau and his cabinet will spend Wednesday talking about Canada-U.S. relations as the cabinet retreat concludes and engaging with experts on cross-border relations, which includes Canada’s ambassador to the U.S., Kirsten Hillman.

“Canada-U.S. relations are fundamental for the prosperity, wellbeing of Canadians. We know this is an important election year for the U.S.,” Trudeau said.

“We know there’s always challenges whenever there’s an American election. But as we have before, we’re going to be ready to deal with whatever gets tossed at us and make sure we’re defending Canadians’ interests and opportunities in this strong relationship.”

Canada is not slated to have an election until fall 2025, assuming the government’s confidence and supply agreement with the NDP holds for the remainder of the term.

With Americans going to the polls on Nov. 5 to elect a president, Trudeau says that no matter who wins, the Canadian approach will be the same as with the first three presidents he’s worked with.

“The Canadian approach is the same: standing up for Canadian values and interests, looking for win-win situations and demonstrating that we can and will work together to create prosperity right across the continent,” Trudeau said.

