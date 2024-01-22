Menu

Crime

Oakville man facing assault charge in connection with hate-based attack in Waterloo

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted January 22, 2024 4:31 pm
1 min read
Waterloo Regional Police View image in full screen
The crest on a Waterloo regional police officer's sleeve. Kevin Nielsen / Global News
Waterloo regional police say they have arrested a man from Oakville, Ont., in connection with a recent hate-based attack in the city of Waterloo earlier this month.

On Jan. 13, police say officers were dispatched to the area around King and Princess streets after a fight was reported.

They say they found that a person had been assaulted by a man. Police say the victim was left with non-life-threatening injuries as a result of the assault.

“In this incident, based on the totality of the investigation, including racial slurs uttered by the accused, officers determined that the offence of assault was motivated by hate,” a police spokesperson told Global News in an email.

Police say the officers’ investigation led them to arrest a 20-year-old man from Oakville on Monday morning.

He has been charged with assault and police say he was held in custody pending a bail hearing.

© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

