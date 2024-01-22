Menu

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Entertainment

Actor David Gail of ‘Beverly Hills, 90210’ and ‘Port Charles’ dies at 58

By Sarah Do Couto Global News
Posted January 22, 2024 11:04 am
1 min read
David Gail. View image in full screen
FILE - Soap opera star David Gail, of 'Port Charles' and 'Beverly Hills, 90210' fame, has died at 58. Victor Decolongon/Getty Images
Soap opera star David Gail, best known for his roles in Beverly Hills, 90210 and Port Charles, has died. He was 58.

Gail’s sister Katie Colmenares announced the actor’s death on social media on Saturday. She did not specify when exactly Gail died.

“There’s barely been even a day in my life when you were not with me by my side,” Colmenares wrote.

She called Gail her “wingman” and her “best friend.”

“I will hold you so tight every day in my heart you gorgeous loving amazing fierce human being,” she continued.  “Missing you every second of every day forever there will never be another.”

A cause of death has not been shared publicly.

Host and producer of the Beverly Hills 90210 Show podcast, Pete Ferriero, also confirmed news of Gail’s death. He shared several clips of Gail’s guest appearances on the podcast.

In 1993, Gail guest starred as Stuart Carson on Beverly Hills, 90210, the rich boy fiancé of Brenda Walsh (played by Shannen Doherty). He appeared in eight episodes before his character’s engagement to Walsh came to end amid revelations about Carson’s drug dealing history.

Earlier, Gail made his TV acting debut in a 1990 episode of Growing Pains.

He would eventually go on to star in the General Hospital spinoff Port Charles as Dr. Joe Scanlon beginning in 1999. Gail was the second actor to the play the role after Michael Dietz’s departure from the show. Gail left Port Charles in 2000.

David Gail. View image in full screen
David Gail for ‘Savannah’ in 1996. Getty Images

He also portrayed Dean Collins in the primetime soap opera Savannah, which ran from 1996 to 1997, and appeared alongside Bradley Cooper in the 2002 romance film Bending all the Rules. 

© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

