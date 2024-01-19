‘She cried’: B.C. woman returns cash-stuffed envelope labelled ‘kids’ found in snow

Send this page to someone via email

A Vancouver Island woman’s actions have proven the old saying “a good deed is its own reward.”

On Thursday night, Talia Ball was heading home from Thrifty Foods in Courtenay when she stumbled on an envelope stuffed with cash frozen in the snow.

“I just saw like a $100 bill in the snow, so I thought like maybe somebody just dropped one — and it was like a big stack of cash,” she told Global News.

“It had the word ‘kids’ written on it, so that’s when I knew it was someone’s family money.”

1:55 Surprise cash gifts left at the doors of Victoria residents

Ball turned to social media looking for the money’s owner, posting an online message about the discovery that spread like wildfire.

Story continues below advertisement

She withheld the exact amount of cash, a description of the envelope and the location that she found the money to ensure the money went to its rightful owner.

Get the latest National news. Sent to your email, every day.

It wasn’t long before someone who knew the family who lost the money connected them with the post.

“He was super stoked. His wife was very happy. She said she cried when she found out someone had actually turned it in,” Ball said.

Ball said the owner of the cash gave her $50 as a reward for her honesty.