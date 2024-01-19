Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Trending

Feel Good Friday: Global BC’s highlights of the week

By Staff Global News
Posted January 19, 2024 8:11 pm
Children toboggan down a hill in B.C. during a snowstorm on Wed. Jan. 17, 2024. View image in full screen
Children toboggan down a hill in B.C. during a snowstorm on Wed. Jan. 17, 2024. Global News
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Each week at Global BC, we highlight our stories to bring a bright spot to your Friday and into the weekend.

Here are the five stories we wanted to share:

Ski hills across B.C. receive welcome overnight snow dump

While snowfall across southwestern B.C. this week wrecked havoc on roads and transit systems, it’s a welcomed addition to many ski hills in the region.

After a rocky start to this year’s downhill season, with warm weather making headlines and leaving ski hills muddy, then closed due to extreme cold, some of the hills across the province saw 24 cm of snow in just 24 hours this week.

Apex mountain resort south of Penticton saw over 15 cm, posting on Facebook that “Today was EPIC!”

Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video: 'Snow day fun in Metro Vancouver!'
Snow day fun in Metro Vancouver!

B.C. scientists helping develop understanding of Antarctic waters

A cache of scientific equipment that could fit in the back of an SUV has been lowered into the Southern Ocean, north of the Antarctic Peninsula, and is already streaming open-source data for anyone wanting to monitor the ocean’s health.

The project is being jointly run by Ocean Networks Canada, out of the University of Victoria, and the Spanish National Research Council.

Get the latest National news. Sent to your email, every day.

The underwater observatory collects measurements, including temperature, oxygen concentration and chlorophyll levels, and will fill a gap in data to help understand the impacts of climate change in the waters around Antarctica.

Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video: 'What’s down there? Canadian university deploys Antarctic Ocean observatory'
What’s down there? Canadian university deploys Antarctic Ocean observatory

B.C. funds plans for northern youth centre with mental heath, addictions support

Long-awaited plans for a centre providing mental-health and addictions services for children and youth in northern British Columbia have received a boost from the provincial government.

Premier David Eby said on a visit to Prince George that young people in northern B.C., especially Indigenous youth, should be able to get the care they need close to home, without having to travel to Metro Vancouver, Vancouver Island, Kamloops or Kelowna.

He said the province will contribute $675,000 to fund consultation to help design and plan programs and services for a proposed “centre of excellence” for children and youth.

Click to play video: 'Urgent need for teen mental health supports in B.C.'
Urgent need for teen mental health supports in B.C.
Trending Now

B.C. extends free HPV vaccines to men born in 2005

Story continues below advertisement

British Columbia is extending eligibility for free vaccines against the human papillomavirus to men born in 2005.

The province says it will send out notices on Tuesday from its “Get Vaccinated” system to about 23,000 men born from January to June 2005, advising them to get the free immunizations by June 30.

Free HPV vaccines had already been available to younger men and boys.

Click to play video: 'Processes for HPV self-tests, screening needed before widespread use: Canadian Partnership Against Cancer'
Processes for HPV self-tests, screening needed before widespread use: Canadian Partnership Against Cancer

B.C. family pets no longer considered ‘property’ in separation or divorce proceedings

Story continues below advertisement

B.C. families going through separation or divorce will be able to take advantage of changes coming to family law in the province.

This includes how family pets are categorized under the law to help people determine ownership and possession of companion animals following a separation or divorce.

In the past, the factors that determined who kept a family pet were the same as those for dividing up any other kind of property.

Click to play video: 'Pets are no longer ‘property’ under B.C. family law'
Pets are no longer ‘property’ under B.C. family law

Sign up to receive newsletters and breaking news email alerts.

More on World
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices