Feel Good Friday: Global BC’s highlights of the week

Each week at Global BC, we highlight our stories to bring a bright spot to your Friday and into the weekend.

Here are the five stories we wanted to share:

Ski hills across B.C. receive welcome overnight snow dump

While snowfall across southwestern B.C. this week wrecked havoc on roads and transit systems, it’s a welcomed addition to many ski hills in the region.

After a rocky start to this year’s downhill season, with warm weather making headlines and leaving ski hills muddy, then closed due to extreme cold, some of the hills across the province saw 24 cm of snow in just 24 hours this week.

Apex mountain resort south of Penticton saw over 15 cm, posting on Facebook that “Today was EPIC!”

B.C. scientists helping develop understanding of Antarctic waters

The project is being jointly run by Ocean Networks Canada, out of the University of Victoria, and the Spanish National Research Council.

The underwater observatory collects measurements, including temperature, oxygen concentration and chlorophyll levels, and will fill a gap in data to help understand the impacts of climate change in the waters around Antarctica.

B.C. funds plans for northern youth centre with mental heath, addictions support

Long-awaited plans for a centre providing mental-health and addictions services for children and youth in northern British Columbia have received a boost from the provincial government.

Premier David Eby said on a visit to Prince George that young people in northern B.C., especially Indigenous youth, should be able to get the care they need close to home, without having to travel to Metro Vancouver, Vancouver Island, Kamloops or Kelowna.

He said the province will contribute $675,000 to fund consultation to help design and plan programs and services for a proposed “centre of excellence” for children and youth.

B.C. extends free HPV vaccines to men born in 2005

British Columbia is extending eligibility for free vaccines against the human papillomavirus to men born in 2005.

Free HPV vaccines had already been available to younger men and boys.

B.C. family pets no longer considered ‘property’ in separation or divorce proceedings

B.C. families going through separation or divorce will be able to take advantage of changes coming to family law in the province.

This includes how family pets are categorized under the law to help people determine ownership and possession of companion animals following a separation or divorce.

In the past, the factors that determined who kept a family pet were the same as those for dividing up any other kind of property.

