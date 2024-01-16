Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Health

B.C. funds plans for northern youth centre with mental heath, addictions support

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted January 16, 2024 5:08 pm
Click to play video: 'Urgent need for teen mental health supports in B.C.'
Urgent need for teen mental health supports in B.C.
A warning about the state of teenagers mental health in this province is being sounded. A Simon Fraser University report says there is a dire and urgent need for mental health supports targeted for teens. Kylie Stanton has more – Dec 8, 2023
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Long-awaited plans for a centre providing mental-health and addictions services for children and youth in northern British Columbia have received a boost from the provincial government.

Premier David Eby said on a visit to Prince George that young people in northern B.C., especially Indigenous youth, should be able to get the care they need close to home, without having to travel to Metro Vancouver, Vancouver Island, Kamloops or Kelowna.

He said the province will contribute $675,000 to fund consultation to help design and plan programs and services for a proposed “centre of excellence” for children and youth.

Click to play video: 'New response teams launched in B.C. to support youth in crisis'
New response teams launched in B.C. to support youth in crisis

Jennifer Whiteside, minister of mental health and addictions, said in a statement that it’s essential the services are shaped by the people they are meant to support.

Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement

Lheidli T’enneh First Nation Chief Dolleen Logan added the nation will lead the consultation process, following its earlier proposal to develop a multi-use centre offering mental-health and addictions services, neurocognitive assessments and wellness programs.

Get the latest Health IQ news. Sent to your email, every week.

Logan says the consultation process is a first step toward the reality of young people in northern B.C. being able to access help without having to travel far.

“By doing the important work of consultation and engagement first we will begin to understand what needs to be a part of the future of the centre of excellence,” Logan said at a news conference.

 

More on Health
© 2024 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices