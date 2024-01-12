Menu

Weather

Ski hills forced to close Friday as extreme cold grips B.C.

By Amy Judd Global News
Posted January 12, 2024 1:14 pm
Click to play video: 'B.C. blanketed in extreme cold, expected to last into Saturday'
B.C. blanketed in extreme cold, expected to last into Saturday
Extreme cold and biting wind has gripped Western Canada and won't shake loose until at least Saturday. Global BC's Emily Lazatin has more.
Arctic winds and bitterly cold temperatures blanketing B.C. Friday is forcing ski hills to close.

Apex Mountain Resort in Hedley said due to the forecast temperatures of greater than -30 C, the mountain will not be operating Friday, Jan. 12. There will be no night skiing on Friday or Saturday due to the cold temperatures. Normal operations are expected to resume on Saturday, Jan. 13.

At Big White Ski Resort, southeast of Kelowna, some lifts are operating but the extreme cold may affect operating times. The following lifts will not operate today: Bullet Express, Gem Lake, Powder Chair, TELUS Park Chair, Snow Ghost Express, Magic Carpets. The Ridge, Black Forest, Plaza Chair, T-Bar and Lara’s Gondola are currently on standby. Night skiing and tubing have been cancelled for Jan. 12.

Fernie Ski Resort will be closed on Jan. 12.

Kicking Horse Resort near Golden will be closed on Jan. 12.

Panorama Mountain Resort is closed on Jan. 12.

Revelstoke Mountain Resort is expected to be open but at a later start time. The lower gondola is open to mid-station, but all other lift openings are delayed. In light of Friday’s cold temperatures and operating delays, lift tickets will be discounted by 50 per cent.

Click to play video: 'Cold weather-related emergencies'
Cold weather-related emergencies
At Silverstar Mountain Resort, only the Gondola and Silver Queen will be operating Friday. These lifts will also be delayed in opening. Staff will re-assess Comet and Silver Woods for Saturday, based on conditions. Putnam Creek Area (Powder Gulch & Home Run Tee) and Alpine Meadows Chair will remain closed on Jan 12 and 13 due to colder temperatures, and there is a high likelihood of the same for Jan 14 and 15, staff said. There is also no night skiing.

Sun Peaks Ski Resort, northeast of Kamloops, is open but with restrictions. The Sundance Express chairlift is delayed, but the Burfield, Crystal and Morrisey Express chairlifts are closed.

The Umbrella Café at the base of Morrisey is closed.

Whistler Blackcomb is open but visitors should expect delays.

Whitewater Ski Resort near Nelson closed on Friday, Jan. 12.

Anyone wanting to ski at smaller ski hills should contact them directly before heading out.

