Health

B.C. extends free HPV vaccines to men born in 2005

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted January 15, 2024 5:23 pm
Click to play video: 'Health Matters: Importance of second HPV vaccine'
Health Matters: Importance of second HPV vaccine
Immunize.io Clinical Director and pharmacist Ajit Johal talks about the importance of getting kids their second HPV shot – Aug 17, 2021
British Columbia is extending eligibility for free vaccines against the human papillomavirus to men born in 2005.

The province says it will send out notices on Tuesday from its “Get Vaccinated” system to about 23,000 men born from January to June 2005, advising them to get the free immunizations by June 30.

Free HPV vaccines had already been available to younger men and boys.

Click to play video: 'British Columbians will be able to order a self-screening test for cervical cancer'
British Columbians will be able to order a self-screening test for cervical cancer
The province says B.C. residents need to have their first dose of the HPV vaccine before they turn 19 and their last dose before they turn 26 to be eligible for free immunizations.

Story continues below advertisement

The province says as many as 75 per cent of unvaccinated people will contract HPV at some point.

It says infection can lead to a variety of cancers as well as genital warts.

 

© 2024 The Canadian Press

