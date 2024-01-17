Ski hills across B.C. receive welcome overnight snow dump

Send this page to someone via email

While snow continues to fall across southwestern B.C. and wreck havoc on roads and transit systems, it’s a welcomed addition to many ski hills in the region.

After a rocky start to this year’s downhill season, with warm weather making headlines and leaving ski hills muddy, then closed due to extreme cold, some of the hills across the province saw 24 cm of snow in the past 24 hours.

Apex mountain resort south of Penticton saw over 15 cm in the past 24 hours, posting on Facebook that “Today was EPIC!”

The ski hills closest to Metro Vancouver saw a large dumping of snow in the past 24 hours — Grouse Mountain with 24 cm, Cypress with 15 cm, Mt Seymour at 24 cm and Whistler with 10 cm.

And while snowfall is a welcome addition, mountains like Cypress and Seymour are cautioning skiers and snowboarders on their journeys to the hills. Roads can be treacherous, especially heading up a mountain and while crews are routinely out plowing, snow tires are required to make the climb.

Please remember that winter tires are necessary to drive Cypress Bowl Road! Stay safe. — Cypress Mountain (@Cypressmtn) January 13, 2024

As for some of the other hills across the rest of B.C., Big White saw 7 cm of snowfall in the past 24 hours, Fernie Ski Resort saw 9 cm, Kicking Horse saw 6 cm, Panorama Resort saw 3 cm, Mount Washington saw 6 cm, Silver Star saw 7 cm, Sun Peaks saw 13 cm, Whitewater saw 8 cm and Revelstoke saw 9 cm.

Snow is expected to continue for the next several days making mountain conditions favourable for skiiers and snowboarders.

British Columbia’s snow report from On The Snow, however, says that snowpack levels across the province are still 44 per cent of normal.