Man charged after spitting in woman’s face in downtown Victoria

A man has been charged after spitting in a woman’s face as she pushed a baby in a stroller in downtown Victoria earlier this week.
According to Victoria police, officers witnessed the Tuesday assault while on routine patrol near the intersection of Quadra and Yale streets. They arrested the man and he remained in custody ahead of a court appearance.
“This suspect was arrested because of the quick actions of an officer doing routine patrols downtown,” said Const. Terri Healy in a Thursday news release.
“We will continue to do proactive police work in the downtown core and beyond to ensure people can feel safe in their community. We also thank the victim for coming forward and assisting with our investigation.”
- Man accused of attacking women in Halifax says he doesn’t want to be in the news
- Car thief unintentionally kidnaps 2 kids, then drops them off near home: police
- Edmonton police believe drive-by shooting, arsons tied to extortion attempts ‘orchestrated’ in India
- ‘So, I went back to Myles’: James Smith Cree Nation killer’s partner recounts abuse
Comments