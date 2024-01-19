Man charged after spitting in woman’s face in downtown Victoria

Send this page to someone via email

A man has been charged after spitting in a woman’s face as she pushed a baby in a stroller in downtown Victoria earlier this week.

According to Victoria police, officers witnessed the Tuesday assault while on routine patrol near the intersection of Quadra and Yale streets. They arrested the man and he remained in custody ahead of a court appearance.

“This suspect was arrested because of the quick actions of an officer doing routine patrols downtown,” said Const. Terri Healy in a Thursday news release.

“We will continue to do proactive police work in the downtown core and beyond to ensure people can feel safe in their community. We also thank the victim for coming forward and assisting with our investigation.”