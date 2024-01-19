3 people injured, 2 critically, after being pulled from Ajax house fire

Three people were injured, two of them critically, after they were pulled from a house fire in Ajax, Ont., early Friday morning.
A spokesperson for the Town of Ajax said emergency crews responded to 23 Dooley Cres., which is near Harwood Avenue North and Rossland Road West, at around 4:10 a.m. for a fire at a two-storey townhome with residents still inside.
Firefighters took the three individuals out of the home, and police assisted with the removal of one of them, the spokesperson said.
Paramedics took three people to hospital, two of them critically injured.
“Ajax fire crews on scene did an excellent job at extinguishing the fire and containing the fire to a single home,” the spokesperson said.
“Our wishes and prayers go out to the residents affected by this fire.”
The Ontario fire marshal is at the scene and the cause of the blaze is being investigated.
“Ajax Fire and Emergency Services would like to take this time as a sobering reminder to all residents, to ensure that all homes have working smoke alarms and the importance of a how escape plan,” the spokesperson said.
- Teen stabbed at Toronto high school after reports of altercation: police
- ‘Many more’ victims sought after arrest made in construction material frauds: York police
- Champion Sean Strickland, challenger Dricus Du Plessis make weight ahead of UFC 297
- Canadian ref relishes mixed martial arts journey that has taken him around the world
Comments