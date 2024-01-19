Menu

Canada

Shawn Barber, Canadian pole vault champion, dies from medical complications 

By Pat Graham The Associated Press
Posted January 19, 2024 7:21 am
Shawn Barber View image in full screen
Shawn Barber clears 5.75m to win the pole vault at the 2018 Canadian Track and Field Championships in Ottawa on Saturday July 7, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS/ Frank Gunn
Shawn Barber, the Canadian pole vault record holder and 2015 world champion, has died from medical complications. He was 29.

Barber died Wednesday at home in Kingwood, Texas, his agent, Paul Doyle, confirmed to The Associated Press. A cause of death was not yet known. Barber had been experiencing health issues.

“More than just an incredible athlete, Shawn was such a good-hearted person that always put others ahead of himself,” Doyle said Thursday. “It’s tragic to lose such a good person at such a young age.”

Shawn Barber View image in full screen
Shawn Barber waves to the crowd after being eliminated at 5.65 metres in the men’s pole vault final during the athletics competition at the 2016 Summer Olympics in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Monday, August 15, 2016. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Frank Gunn
Shawn Barber View image in full screen
FILE – Shawn Barber of Canada competes in the men’s Pole Vault during the Weltklasse IAAF Diamond League international athletics meeting in the Letzigrund stadium in Zurich, Switzerland, Thursday, Aug. 24, 2017. Jean-Christophe Bott/Keystone via AP, File
Barber was a standout pole vaulter at the University of Akron, where he captured back-to-back NCAA indoor championships in 2014 and 2015. He won the NCAA outdoor crown as well in 2015, before taking gold later that summer at the Pan-Am Games. Barber carried a wave of momentum into worlds that season in Beijing. He took gold over Germany’s Raphael Marcel Holzdeppe.

A year later, Barber made the final at the 2016 Rio de Janeiro Olympics in a pole vault event won by Thiago Braz of Brazil.

Barber’s best vault was six meters (19 feet, 8 ¼ inches) on Jan. 15, 2016, in Reno, Nevada. His mark remains the Canadian record.

He’s survived by his mother, Ann; father, George; and brother, David.

© 2024 The Canadian Press

