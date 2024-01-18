Elderly dog Monkie killed in hit-and-run, Vancouver police seeking footage

An elderly Pekinese dog was struck and killed in a hit-and-run collision in Vancouver last week.
Police said the car was driving south on Arbutus Street near Nanton Avenue when it hit 15-year-old Monkie on Jan. 13. Monkie was on a leash at the time.
Investigators are now seeking witnesses or dashcam footage from that area from between 1 p.m. and 1:30 p.m. last Saturday.
Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call 604-717-6846.
