Crime

Elderly dog Monkie killed in hit-and-run, Vancouver police seeking footage

By Elizabeth McSheffrey Global News
Posted January 18, 2024 11:46 pm
Fifteen-year-old Monkie was killed in a hit-and-run collision in Vancouver on Sat. Jan. 13, 2024.
Fifteen-year-old Monkie was killed in a hit-and-run collision in Vancouver on Sat. Jan. 13, 2024. Handout/Vancouver Police Department
An elderly Pekinese dog was struck and killed in a hit-and-run collision in Vancouver last week.

Police said the car was driving south on Arbutus Street near Nanton Avenue when it hit 15-year-old Monkie on Jan. 13. Monkie was on a leash at the time.

Investigators are now seeking witnesses or dashcam footage from that area from between 1 p.m. and 1:30 p.m. last Saturday.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call 604-717-6846.

