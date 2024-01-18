Menu

Crime

Several charged after Belleville drug raid

By Shane Gibson Global News
Posted January 18, 2024 3:43 pm
OPP have charged several people following a drug raid in Belleville . View image in full screen
OPP have charged several people following a drug raid in Belleville . OPP/Handout
A number of people are facing trafficking charges following a drug raid in Belleville.

Members of the OPP’s east region community street crime unit executed a search warrant on Airport Parkway Wednesday.

Officers seized 127 grams of suspected cocaine, a gram of suspected fentanyl, a gram of suspected meth, and found $500 in cash, police say.

Seven people were arrested at the scene and all are charged with possession of cocaine for the purpose of trafficking.

All the accused have been released from custody and are scheduled to appear in court in Belleville on Feb. 15.

 

