Police seek vehicle that fled traffic stop in Peterborough, Ont.

Police are looking for a vehicle that fled from an officer during an attempted traffic stop in Peterborough, Ont., on Wednesday.
According to Peterborough police, around 8:40 p.m., an officer on general patrol spotted a vehicle with the wrong licence plate travelling in the area of Aylmer and Sherbrooke streets.
Police say when the officer tried to conduct a traffic stop, the vehicle fled. The officer did not pursue the vehicle.
The police cruiser’s in-car camera system captured video of the vehicle which is described as a black BMW sedan with dark, tinted-windows.
Anyone with information is asked to call Peterborough police at 705-876-1122 ext. 555 or contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or stopcrimehere.ca.
Comments