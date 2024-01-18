Menu

Crime

Police seek vehicle that fled traffic stop in Peterborough, Ont.

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted January 18, 2024 10:02 am
Police in Peterborough, Ont., say this vehicle fled during an attempted traffic stop. View image in full screen
Police in Peterborough, Ont., say this vehicle fled during an attempted traffic stop. Peterborough Police Service
Police are looking for a vehicle that fled from an officer during an attempted traffic stop in Peterborough, Ont., on Wednesday.

According to Peterborough police, around 8:40 p.m., an officer on general patrol spotted a vehicle with the wrong licence plate travelling in the area of Aylmer and Sherbrooke streets.

Police say when the officer tried to conduct a traffic stop, the vehicle fled. The officer did not pursue the vehicle.

The police cruiser’s in-car camera system captured video of the vehicle which is described as a black BMW sedan with dark, tinted-windows.

Anyone with information is asked to call Peterborough police at 705-876-1122 ext. 555 or contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or stopcrimehere.ca.

