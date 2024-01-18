Police seek vehicle that fled traffic stop in Peterborough, Ont.

Send this page to someone via email

Police are looking for a vehicle that fled from an officer during an attempted traffic stop in Peterborough, Ont., on Wednesday.

According to Peterborough police, around 8:40 p.m., an officer on general patrol spotted a vehicle with the wrong licence plate travelling in the area of Aylmer and Sherbrooke streets.

Get the latest National news. Sent to your email, every day.

Police say when the officer tried to conduct a traffic stop, the vehicle fled. The officer did not pursue the vehicle.

The police cruiser’s in-car camera system captured video of the vehicle which is described as a black BMW sedan with dark, tinted-windows.

Anyone with information is asked to call Peterborough police at 705-876-1122 ext. 555 or contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or stopcrimehere.ca.