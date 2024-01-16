Menu

Crime

1 arrested after vehicle found with stolen licence plate: Peterborough police

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted January 16, 2024 2:01 pm
Unregistered Ontario licence plates spike after Ford government eliminated renewal fees
Police in Ontario say they are dealing with an "overwhelming" number of unregistered licence plates as drivers forget to regularly renew.
A Peterborough man is facing charges after police discovered a vehicle with a stolen licence plate early Tuesday.

According to Peterborough police, around 1 a.m., an officer on patrol in the area of Park and Wolfe streets noticed a suspicious vehicle.

Police say the police cruiser’s automatic licence plate reader determined the vehicle’s licence plate had been reported stolen.

The officer conducted a traffic stop in the area of McDonnel and Stewart streets where an investigation led to the arrest of one person.

A 25-year-old man from Peterborough was charged with possession of stolen property under $5,000, along with two Highway Traffic Act offences: failing to apply for a permit on becoming a vehicle owner; and using a plate not authorized for a vehicle.

He was later released and is scheduled to appear in court in Peterborough on Feb. 6.

Peterborough County OPP launch licence plate recognition technology
