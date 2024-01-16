1 arrested after vehicle found with stolen licence plate: Peterborough police

Send this page to someone via email

A Peterborough man is facing charges after police discovered a vehicle with a stolen licence plate early Tuesday.

According to Peterborough police, around 1 a.m., an officer on patrol in the area of Park and Wolfe streets noticed a suspicious vehicle.

Police say the police cruiser’s automatic licence plate reader determined the vehicle’s licence plate had been reported stolen.

The officer conducted a traffic stop in the area of McDonnel and Stewart streets where an investigation led to the arrest of one person.

A 25-year-old man from Peterborough was charged with possession of stolen property under $5,000, along with two Highway Traffic Act offences: failing to apply for a permit on becoming a vehicle owner; and using a plate not authorized for a vehicle.

He was later released and is scheduled to appear in court in Peterborough on Feb. 6.

