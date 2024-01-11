Here are some of the custom licence plates Ontario rejected last year

Send this page to someone via email

Ontario has released a list of thousands of custom licence plate applications it rejected in 2023, ranging from the absurd to the offensive.

Drivers in the province can apply to have specific, custom licence plates made with their choice of numbers or letters, so long as the combination has not already been issued nor is considered to be “objectionable.”

Licence plate choices are governed by rules that ban plates with sexual references, obscene language or references to political figures, dignitaries or law enforcement.

The plates rejected under those sexual reference rules include 10NMINMAN, 23SWNGR and BIGSEXEE.

The plates rejected for reference to law enforcement included IAMCOP and LOLCOPS. The plate LOLGRETA and THECROWN were rejected under the political figures and dignitaries rules.

Licence plates with religious references or words linked to drugs and alcohol are also not permitted. Nor are plates that include violence or criminal activity or that violate trademarks.

Requests for some plates with 666 — a reference to the devil — and some including the word “lord” were rejected, for example.

The plate CHASEME was rejected for reference to violence and criminal activity, as were BULLYBOY and 2PUNISH.

The 56-page list of rejected licence plates does not include those that are still under review, according to the province.

“The list is subject to change and plate status may have changed since the list’s creation,” a provincial spokesperson said.