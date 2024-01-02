Automated licence plate tech leads police in Cambridge to trove of drugs and weapons in woman’s car

Send this page to someone via email

A woman from Ayr, Ont., is facing over a dozen drug and weapon charges after a vehicle was pulled over in Cambridge, according to Waterloo regional police.

Police say the officers were in a cruiser equipped with automated licence plate recognition (ALPR) technology when they were alerted about a vehicle registered to a suspended driver travelling near Christopher Drive and Champlain Boulevard on Saturday at around 8 p.m.

The officers pulled the car over, and when officers began speaking to the driver, police say they spotted prohibited drugs inside.

Officers then arrested the driver before reportedly finding suspected cocaine, hydromorphone, oxycodone and clonazepam, according to police.

They say the officers also seized money, cellphones, a stun gun, pepper spray, a prohibited knife and a metal bat.

A 30-year-old woman from Ayr is facing 14 charges, including possession for the purpose of trafficking, possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose, possession of a prohibited weapon, possession of proceeds of crime and possession of an identity document.