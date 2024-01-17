‘Mortified’: B.C. to close loophole allowing prohibited drivers to get ICBC car insurance

Send this page to someone via email

The provincial government has vowed to take steps to close a troubling loophole that allows prohibited drivers to buy vehicle insurance in their name through ICBC, following Global News reporting.

Roy Heide was a prohibited driver with no licence before he earned the dubious distinction of holding what the Abbotsford Police Department believes is the worst impaired driving rap sheet in Canadian history.

Yet ahead of the August 2022 crash that secured his 21st impaired driving conviction last month, Abbotsford police said Heide was able to insure his motorcycle with B.C.’s public auto insurer as the registered owner.

2:00 Prohibited driver insurance concerns

“I was, to put it bluntly, mortified,” Public Safety Minister Mike Farnworth said of learning about the case.

Story continues below advertisement

“I just don’t think that’s right at all — you should not able to get insurance for a car which you’re not able to drive.”

Get the latest National news. Sent to your email, every day.

In a Jan. 2 statement, ICBC said, “Insuring a vehicle is the responsibility of the registered owner of the vehicle rather than the driver, and therefore a valid driver’s licence isn’t required to obtain insurance.”

2:25 B.C. man jailed after record-setting impaired driving conviction

Abbotsford police said unlicenced drivers often insure vehicles in their name for family members to use.

“The fact that it is happening in the case of someone with multiple driving convictions for impaired driving, that’s just not acceptable,” Farnworth told Global News on Wednesday.

“It’s wrong and it’s got to change and it will change.”

0:31 3 people sent to hospital after car hit tree near UBC

Farnworth said he’s tasked ICBC with looking at the scope of the problem and determining whether a legislative or regulatory change is required to close the loophole.

Story continues below advertisement

“I do not believe anyone with multiple drinking and driving convictions should be able to get insurance if they don’t have a licence,” said the public safety minister.

There’s no timeline on when the changes will be implemented and Farnworth said the contradictory policy has potentially been in place for years.

1:54 B.C. family fights DUI charge for drunken passenger

The criminal resume of the 66-year-old driver whose case brought it to light includes 14 convictions for driving while disqualified.

Heide is currently serving a prison sentence of just under five years.