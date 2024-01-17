Newly appointed interim CEO of Regina Exhibition Association Limited shares hopes in new role

The Regina Exhibition Association Limited (REAL) has seen a major shift in leadership recently, which included the removal of Tim Reid from his position as president and CEO.

Roberta Engel, the current corporate services vice-president, will be acting president and CEO, or PCEO.

“When the board asked me if I would take this role on in an interim basis, I felt very excited, but also humbled,” Engel said. “I believe the board has some great trust in our organization and in our leadership, and I look forward to working with them as well.”

0:41 REAL moving forward with planned events, audit: interim president

Engel said in her interim role, they plan to continue with what was started with the board and the direction from council. She said her biggest focus going forward will be investigating and creating the financial review requested by Regina city council.

“The board’s been tasked, as well as city administration, to come forward with a review of the long-term financial sustainability and operations of REAL,” she said. “So, we will stay focused on that, and we’ll start the work on that in the very near future.”

Engel credits Reid for bringing a lot of things to the community and organization.

“Frost, I believe, was started when Mr. Reid was here. He has certainly set us on a path for future success,” she said. “We wish him the very, very best.”

In a previous statement from the city, the REAL interim board of directors also thanked Reid for his work with REAL for nearly six years.

“Although the board believes that part of the organizational change requires leadership change, the board thanks Mr. Reid for his efforts and for the exciting events that he attracted to our city,” Niki Anderson, chair of the REAL interim board of directors, said in a release.

Engel said the number one priority right now for her and the board is that there is no change. Frost Regina will return for another year to the Queen City starting next Friday and the Brier will be held at the beginning of March at the Brandt Centre.