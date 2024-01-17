Menu

Traffic

Vancouver Airport flights delayed, cancelled as winter storm pummels region

By Amy Judd Global News
Posted January 17, 2024 12:00 pm
Snowfall causing cancellations, delays at Vancouver International Airport
Snowfall is causing delays and cancellations at Vancouver International Airport, Wednesday morning. Global BC's Grace Ke has the latest.
The heavy snow blanketing B.C.’s South Coast is affecting flights in and out of Vancouver International Airport on Wednesday.

All travellers are being urged to check the status of their airline and flight before heading to the airport but dozens of flights have been cancelled or delayed.

Officials at the airport said teams are actively clearing snow and ice from runways and taxiways and operating the de-icing facilities but there will be fewer flights able to arrive and depart due to the conditions.

Some flights were preemptively cancelled on Tuesday.

More to come.

