Vancouver Airport flights delayed, cancelled as winter storm pummels region

Send this page to someone via email

The heavy snow blanketing B.C.’s South Coast is affecting flights in and out of Vancouver International Airport on Wednesday.

All travellers are being urged to check the status of their airline and flight before heading to the airport but dozens of flights have been cancelled or delayed.

Officials at the airport said teams are actively clearing snow and ice from runways and taxiways and operating the de-icing facilities but there will be fewer flights able to arrive and depart due to the conditions.

0:37 Burst pipes documented by social media users during B.C. cold snap

Some flights were preemptively cancelled on Tuesday.

Story continues below advertisement

More to come.