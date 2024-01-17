Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Project Docker nets $500K in drugs, 6 arrests in Peterborough, Ont.: police

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted January 17, 2024 11:34 am
Police in Peterborough, Ont., seized $500,000 in drugs and arrested six people as part of the Project Docker investigation. View image in full screen
Police in Peterborough, Ont., seized $500,000 in drugs and arrested six people as part of the Project Docker investigation. Peterborough Police Service
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Six people are facing drug trafficking charges following an extensive investigation in the Peterborough, Ont., region.

The Peterborough Police Service says Project Docker spanned several months and saw eight search warrants executed in Peterborough, Peterborough County and the Greater Toronto Area.

The warrants led to the seizure of 4.5 kilograms (9.9 pounds) of cocaine, 42 grams of fentanyl, a vehicle and more than $5,000 in cash.

The street value of the drugs is believed to be over $500,000.

The investigation also involved Peterborough County OPP and the Toronto Police Service. The project received funding via Criminal Intelligence Service Ontario (CISO).

“This is a significant amount of illicit drugs that were seized and are no longer available on our streets,” Peterborough police Chief Stuart Betts said. “I commend the work of our drug unit for their ongoing commitment to keeping our communities safe and our policing partners who provided assistance.”

Story continues below advertisement
Trending Now

Police say the names of the accused are being released as a matter of public safety.

Get the latest National news. Sent to your email, every day.

Fardos Mohammadzada, 26, Joseph Moffatt, 41, Nazz Leon, 24, Daycota Csiszar, 31, and Kate Adamson-Pringle, 26, all of Peterborough, were each charged with one count of possession for the purpose of trafficking (cocaine).

Travis Stevenson, 28, of Peterborough, was charged with two counts of possession for the purpose of trafficking (cocaine and fentanyl).

Leon, Csiszar and Stevenson were additionally charged with possession of the proceeds of crime under $5,000; Momhammadza for over $5,000.

Leon was also charged with failure to comply with an undertaking.

Story continues below advertisement

Five of the six were held in custody for court appearances following their arrests in December 2023 and January. Adamson-Pringle was released on an undertaking and will appear in court at a later date.

More on Crime
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices