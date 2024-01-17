Project Docker nets $500K in drugs, 6 arrests in Peterborough, Ont.: police

Send this page to someone via email

Six people are facing drug trafficking charges following an extensive investigation in the Peterborough, Ont., region.

The Peterborough Police Service says Project Docker spanned several months and saw eight search warrants executed in Peterborough, Peterborough County and the Greater Toronto Area.

The warrants led to the seizure of 4.5 kilograms (9.9 pounds) of cocaine, 42 grams of fentanyl, a vehicle and more than $5,000 in cash.

The street value of the drugs is believed to be over $500,000.

The investigation also involved Peterborough County OPP and the Toronto Police Service. The project received funding via Criminal Intelligence Service Ontario (CISO).

“This is a significant amount of illicit drugs that were seized and are no longer available on our streets,” Peterborough police Chief Stuart Betts said. “I commend the work of our drug unit for their ongoing commitment to keeping our communities safe and our policing partners who provided assistance.”

Great job, by a team of dedicated Investigators, with support from CISO (Criminal Intelligence Service Ontario). Nearly 10lbs of cocaine, vehicle, Fentanyl and cash seized! An investigation of this nature takes months of around the clock work, numerous search warrants and… https://t.co/yRrzSHhuve — Chief Stu Betts, Peterborough Police Service (@PtboChiefBetts) January 17, 2024

Police say the names of the accused are being released as a matter of public safety.

Fardos Mohammadzada, 26, Joseph Moffatt, 41, Nazz Leon, 24, Daycota Csiszar, 31, and Kate Adamson-Pringle, 26, all of Peterborough, were each charged with one count of possession for the purpose of trafficking (cocaine).

Travis Stevenson, 28, of Peterborough, was charged with two counts of possession for the purpose of trafficking (cocaine and fentanyl).

Leon, Csiszar and Stevenson were additionally charged with possession of the proceeds of crime under $5,000; Momhammadza for over $5,000.

Leon was also charged with failure to comply with an undertaking.

Five of the six were held in custody for court appearances following their arrests in December 2023 and January. Adamson-Pringle was released on an undertaking and will appear in court at a later date.