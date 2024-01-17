Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

2 men arrested, guns and drugs seized in police raid of home in Cambridge

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted January 17, 2024 11:05 am
A Waterloo Regional Police cruiser. View image in full screen
A Waterloo Regional Police cruiser. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nick Iwanyshyn
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

A loaded gun, drugs, and counterfeit money were seized during a raid in Cambridge on Tuesday, according to Waterloo Regional Police.

Police say officers from the drug squad raided a home on Roseview Avenue where they say they found suspected fentanyl, crack-cocaine, morphine, oxycodone and cannabis.

Get the latest National news. Sent to your email, every day.

In addition to the gun and counterfeit money, police say they also seized fake IDs and stolen property during their search.

Police say two 18-year-old men from Cambridge were arrested and are facing a lengthy list of charges connected with weapons and drugs as well as identity fraud, possessing counterfeit money and possession of stolen property under $5,000.

Trending Now

The men were held in custody pending a bail hearing, according to police.

More on Crime
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices