2 men arrested, guns and drugs seized in police raid of home in Cambridge

A loaded gun, drugs, and counterfeit money were seized during a raid in Cambridge on Tuesday, according to Waterloo Regional Police.
Police say officers from the drug squad raided a home on Roseview Avenue where they say they found suspected fentanyl, crack-cocaine, morphine, oxycodone and cannabis.
In addition to the gun and counterfeit money, police say they also seized fake IDs and stolen property during their search.
Police say two 18-year-old men from Cambridge were arrested and are facing a lengthy list of charges connected with weapons and drugs as well as identity fraud, possessing counterfeit money and possession of stolen property under $5,000.
The men were held in custody pending a bail hearing, according to police.
