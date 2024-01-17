2 men arrested, guns and drugs seized in police raid of home in Cambridge

See more sharing options

A loaded gun, drugs, and counterfeit money were seized during a raid in Cambridge on Tuesday, according to Waterloo Regional Police.

Police say officers from the drug squad raided a home on Roseview Avenue where they say they found suspected fentanyl, crack-cocaine, morphine, oxycodone and cannabis.

In addition to the gun and counterfeit money, police say they also seized fake IDs and stolen property during their search.

Police say two 18-year-old men from Cambridge were arrested and are facing a lengthy list of charges connected with weapons and drugs as well as identity fraud, possessing counterfeit money and possession of stolen property under $5,000.

The men were held in custody pending a bail hearing, according to police.