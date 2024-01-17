Two vehicles stolen from driveway overnight in Belleville

Send this page to someone via email

A Belleville homeowner woke up Tuesday morning to discover that not one, but both of his vehicles were stolen from his driveway.

Police believe the vehicles were stolen sometime between 1 a.m. and 5 a.m.

The unknown suspects are believed to have entered the victim’s home and taken the vehicle keys, along with a Trek bike, and various winter clothes. The suspects then took off with both vehicles.

Later Tuesday, one vehicle was found in Durham Region. The second vehicle is still outstanding. It’s a silver 2011 Honda CRV with a dent above the rear passenger window. The licence plate is CWKE 145.

Get the latest National news. Sent to your email, every day.

Anyone with information can call Constable McCurdy at mmccurdy@bellevilleps.ca or 613-966-0882 ext. 4195.