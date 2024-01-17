Menu

Canada

Two vehicles stolen from driveway overnight in Belleville

By Maegen Kulchar Global News
Posted January 17, 2024 8:22 am
belleville police View image in full screen
Belleville police believe that sometime between 1 a.m. and 5 a.m. on Tuesday, thieves broke into a home, took car keys and other items, then drove off with two vehicles that had been parked in the homeowner's driveway. Global News
A Belleville homeowner woke up Tuesday morning to discover that not one, but both of his vehicles were stolen from his driveway.

Police believe the vehicles were stolen sometime between 1 a.m. and 5 a.m.

The unknown suspects are believed to have entered the victim’s home and taken the vehicle keys, along with a Trek bike, and various winter clothes. The suspects then took off with both vehicles.

Later Tuesday, one vehicle was found in Durham Region. The second vehicle is still outstanding. It’s a silver 2011 Honda CRV with a dent above the rear passenger window. The licence plate is CWKE 145.

Anyone with information can call Constable McCurdy at mmccurdy@bellevilleps.ca or 613-966-0882 ext. 4195.

