Crime

Escaped Stony Mountain inmate returned to custody, police say

By Talha Hashmani Global News
Posted January 16, 2024 5:29 pm
Terry Dutko can be seen in a recent headshot. The Correctional Service of Canada says Dutko escaped from their custody on Wednesday, January 10. View image in full screen
Terry Dutko can be seen in a recent headshot. Dutko was arrested on Jan. 15, days after police said he escaped custody from the Stony Mountain Institution in Manitoba. Correctional Service of Canada
An inmate from Stony Mountain Institution in Manitoba is back behind bars, days after escaping custody.

Terry Dutko, 24, escaped on Jan. 10, according to officials, during a supervised visit to Winnipeg. He had been serving a nearly 12-year sentence after being apprehended in 2019.

Manitoba RCMP and officers with the Winnipeg Police Service attended a residence on Toronto Avenue in Selkirk on Monday, where they saw Dutko exiting from the rear of the home and attempting to flee.

Officials said he was placed under arrest but refused to comply with demands from police. A police dog was deployed to assist officers. Police allege Dutko continued to resist and kicked and punched the police dog. He was soon taken into custody and taken to the hospital for injuries sustained in his interaction with the police dog.

A Selkirk RCMP officer and a Winnipeg police officer were injured during the arrest and were treated.

Dutko was returned to the custody of Stony Mountain Institution and will face charges including being unlawfully at large, two counts of resisting arrest and two counts of assaulting a police officer.

