Winnipeg man convicted of massive crime spree escapes Manitoba prison

A Winnipeg man who led police on one of the most brazen crime sprees some officers had ever seen has escaped from Stony Mountain Institution.
The Correctional Service of Canada (CSC) told Winnipeg police Terry Dutko got away from officers during a temporary escorted absence within the city on Wednesday, Jan. 10.
A warrant for his arrest has been issued by the Winnipeg Police Service.
Dutko measures 180 cm (5 ’11”) in height and weighs 109 kg (241 lb). He’s described as having a fair complexion, blue eyes and brown hair and has tattoos on his right hand and right arm.
The 24-year-old was in the midst of a nearly 12-year-long sentence stemming from a 2019 crime spree that led police on a high-speed chase from Winnipeg to Portage la Prairie, Man.
Former Winnipeg Police constable Rob Carver said at the time it was “one of the most significant crime sprees I have ever reported on.”
“It was almost impossible to connect all the dots… this would’ve been easier to explain if it had simply been a movie shoot in Winnipeg. Unfortunately it was real life.”
In June of 2019, police accused Dutko of stealing a Jeep, then another vehicle at the Flying J gas station in Headingley.
After police rammed that vehicle, he and another suspect got out of the civilian car – and Dutko jumped in the WPS cruiser.
Officers said the ensuing chase reached speeds of more than 200 km/h.
Dutko was convicted of 18 charges.
Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact police.
