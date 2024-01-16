2 charged with fraud after ‘grandparent scams’ in Calgary, Okotoks: RCMP

Send this page to someone via email

Two people face fraud charges, among others, after victims of so-called “grandparent scams” came forward to RCMP.

Okotoks RCMP first received a call at around 2:15 p.m. on Jan. 11 from an elderly couple in their 80s who told police someone was trying to defraud them of thousands of dollars. The couple told RCMP they had been contacted online by someone posing as a police officer saying a family member required bail money that would be picked up at the couple’s home.

RCMP found and arrested two individuals shortly after that call, and a search conducted at the scene revealed the suspects had in their possession $7,000 in cash in banking envelopes, a black wig, 239.5 grams of methamphetamine, 56.8 grams of fentanyl and 11.3 grams of cocaine.

Based on an envelope in the suspect’s vehicle, RCMP discovered another victim of the same kind of crime was a Calgary resident.

“With the assistance of Calgary Police Service, Okotoks RCMP was able to positively identify the suspects as being responsible for the fraud in Calgary and are making arrangements to return the $7,000 cash to the 88-year-old victim from Calgary,” Okotoks RCMP said.

Two people were charged in relation to the incident.

Jonathon Gardippe, 40, of Rocky Mountain House, has been charged with fraud over $5,000, possession of property obtained by crime, and three counts of possession for the purpose of trafficking. Gardippe is due to appear in court on Feb. 15.

Kathryn Kaun, 47, of Calgary, was charged with fraud over $5,000 and disguise with intent. Kaun is due to appear in an Okotoks court on Feb. 9.