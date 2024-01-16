1 person found dead in College Avenue blaze: WFPS

Send this page to someone via email

One person was declared dead at the scene after an early morning fire on College Avenue, Winnipeg firefighters say.

The Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service (WFPS) was called to the scene, a two-and-a-half-storey residential building, just after 1 a.m. Tuesday, and was able to get the blaze under control within an hour.

A search after the fire was extinguished led to the discovery of the person’s remains. Although all other residents had been able to escape before fire crews arrived, two people were treated at the scene and taken to hospital in unstable condition.

View image in full screen Winnipeg police are investigating a fatal Tuesday morning fire. Randall Paull / Global News

The WFPS said a Winnipeg Transit bus was at the scene to give evacuees temporary shelter, and the city’s social services team was also on hand to help with temporary accommodations.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.