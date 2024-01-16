Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - CJOB

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Fire

1 person found dead in College Avenue blaze: WFPS

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted January 16, 2024 11:31 am
The scene of a fatal fire on College Avenue. View image in full screen
The scene of a fatal fire on College Avenue. Randall Paull / Global News
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

One person was declared dead at the scene after an early morning fire on College Avenue, Winnipeg firefighters say.

The Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service (WFPS) was called to the scene, a two-and-a-half-storey residential building, just after 1 a.m. Tuesday, and was able to get the blaze under control within an hour.

A search after the fire was extinguished led to the discovery of the person’s remains. Although all other residents had been able to escape before fire crews arrived, two people were treated at the scene and taken to hospital in unstable condition.

Winnipeg police are investigating a fatal Tuesday morning fire. View image in full screen
Winnipeg police are investigating a fatal Tuesday morning fire. Randall Paull / Global News

The WFPS said a Winnipeg Transit bus was at the scene to give evacuees temporary shelter, and the city’s social services team was also on hand to help with temporary accommodations.

Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Click to play video: 'Winnipeg Avenue fire, believed to be accidental, sends 1 to hospital in critical condition'
Winnipeg Avenue fire, believed to be accidental, sends 1 to hospital in critical condition
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices