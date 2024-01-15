Peterborough police make weekend arrests for assault

Send this page to someone via email

Police made a pair of assault-related arrests following incidents in Peterborough, Ont., on the weekend.

In the first incident around 2:30 a.m. Sunday, staff at a downtown business (in the area of Charlotte and George streets) flagged down Peterborough Police Service officers regarding a woman who was refusing to leave.

Police say when officers arrived, the woman continued to be aggressive with staff and officers.

It’s alleged she kicked an officer in the leg during her arrest.

The 26-year-old Peterborough woman was charged with assaulting a peace officer and being intoxicated in a public place (Liquor Licence Control Act offence).

She was later released on an appearance notice and is scheduled to appear in court in Peterborough on Feb. 13.

Domestic dispute

Around 6:45 p.m. on Sunday, officers responded to a disturbance at a residence in the area of Hilliard and St. Paul’s streets.

Officers learned that a verbal dispute had escalated, resulted in a woman being grabbed by the face and arms.

The investigation led to the arrest of a 51-year-old man from Peterborough who was charged with spousal assault.

He was held in custody and was scheduled to appear in court in Peterborough on Monday.