‘Remain vigilant’: 6 break-ins in Delta, B.C. neighbourhood in under 2 months

Police in Delta are warning the public to “remain vigilant” and report any suspicious activity as they investigate a series of disturbing break-ins in a North Delta neighbourhood.

The six break-ins took place between Nov. 15, 2023, and Jan. 10. Investigators have connected four of them and believe the same suspect may also be responsible for the remaining two.

News Release – A series of residential break-ins has targeted one area of North Delta. Read the release here: https://t.co/y9g9dvW5Mj View CCTV video of the suspect here: https://t.co/gprFmY7Xbp If you recognize this individual, please call the DPD at (604)946-4411 pic.twitter.com/IfbASqEQmv — Delta Police Department (@deltapolice) January 12, 2024

“Points of entry have been through rear glass doors and the doors have been pried or had the glass broken,” Delta police said in a news release.

“Police are actively investigating and residents in the targeted neighbourhood can expect a heightened police presence, as officers conduct door-to-door visits seeking witnesses or surveillance footage.”

Police said the break-ins took place east of Centre Street and west of Brooke Road, with impacted homes between the Fraser River and 84th Avenue.

Residents in the area are encouraged to keep a lookout for anyone loitering in parked cars for an extended period of time or going door to door, appearing to search for unoccupied homes.

The suspect is described as between 30 and 50 years old and often wearing a baseball cap paired with a face covering or mask. A silver or grey sedan may be associated with the incidents as well, police said.

Anyone with information or footage to share is asked to contact Delta police at 604-946-4411 or email tips@deltapolice.ca and quote the file number 24-652.