Crime

‘Remain vigilant’: 6 break-ins in Delta, B.C. neighbourhood in under 2 months

By Elizabeth McSheffrey Global News
Posted January 15, 2024 6:02 pm
Click to play video: 'Delta police release video of break-in suspect'
Delta police release video of break-in suspect
The Delta Police Department has released home security footage of the suspect in one or more break-and-enters between Nov. 15, 2023, and Jan. 10 in the northern part of the city. Police are warning residents to expect to see extra officers out and about as they investigate the recent incidents.
Police in Delta are warning the public to “remain vigilant” and report any suspicious activity as they investigate a series of disturbing break-ins in a North Delta neighbourhood.

The six break-ins took place between Nov. 15, 2023, and Jan. 10. Investigators have connected four of them and believe the same suspect may also be responsible for the remaining two.

“Points of entry have been through rear glass doors and the doors have been pried or had the glass broken,” Delta police said in a news release.

“Police are actively investigating and residents in the targeted neighbourhood can expect a heightened police presence, as officers conduct door-to-door visits seeking witnesses or surveillance footage.”

Police said the break-ins took place east of Centre Street and west of Brooke Road, with impacted homes between the Fraser River and 84th Avenue.

More than 100 cars hit in South Vancouver vandalism spree
Residents in the area are encouraged to keep a lookout for anyone loitering in parked cars for an extended period of time or going door to door, appearing to search for unoccupied homes.

The suspect is described as between 30 and 50 years old and often wearing a baseball cap paired with a face covering or mask. A silver or grey sedan may be associated with the incidents as well, police said.

Anyone with information or footage to share is asked to contact Delta police at 604-946-4411 or email tips@deltapolice.ca and quote the file number 24-652.

