Body of Kelowna man found in wooded area

Send this page to someone via email

The body of a Kelowna, B.C., man who was reported missing last month has been found, RCMP said.

Ryan Tomlinson, 38, had been reported missing Dec. 14, 2023 from the Lower Mission area of Kelowna.

On Jan. 7, Kelowna RCMP were advised of a deceased man found in a wooded area off Benvoulin Road at Casorso Road.

2:44 First Nations missing persons tracker: Part II

“The Kelowna RCMP have been working with the BC Coroners Service to confirm the identity of the deceased and inform the family first and foremost,” Cpl. Michael Gauthier said.

Story continues below advertisement

“There is no foul play suspected in this investigation and we offer our sincerest condolences to the family.”

Tomlinson was known to experience homelessness, though his friends and family were in regular contact.