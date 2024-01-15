Menu

Headline link
Crime

Body of Kelowna man found in wooded area

By Kathy Michaels Global News
Posted January 15, 2024 3:47 pm
'I'm not going to give up': First Nations tracker helps families of missing people
A First Nations man known as Mukwa Bear is volunteering his time to search for missing Indigenous people across Canada, helping families who say police have not done enough to look for their loved ones. Neetu Garcha travels to northern B.C. and speaks with the tracker and why he is dedicating his life to the cause – Dec 20, 2023
The body of a Kelowna, B.C., man who was reported missing last month has been found, RCMP said.

Ryan Tomlinson, 38, had been reported missing Dec. 14, 2023 from the Lower Mission area of Kelowna.

On Jan. 7, Kelowna RCMP were advised of a deceased man found in a wooded area off Benvoulin Road at Casorso Road.

First Nations missing persons tracker: Part II
“The Kelowna RCMP have been working with the BC Coroners Service to confirm the identity of the deceased and inform the family first and foremost,” Cpl. Michael Gauthier said.

“There is no foul play suspected in this investigation and we offer our sincerest condolences to the family.”

Tomlinson was known to experience homelessness, though his friends and family were in regular contact.

