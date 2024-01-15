Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

How Canadian shippers are feeling the strain of the Red Sea conflict

By Darren Calabrese The Canadian Press
Posted January 15, 2024 1:13 pm
Click to play video: 'Economic ripple effects of escalating Red Sea conflict will be felt: business analysts'
Economic ripple effects of escalating Red Sea conflict will be felt: business analysts
The price of oil jumped on news that U.S. and British warplanes launched strikes against Houthi targets in Yemen, marking a significant escalation of conflict and tension that has been building in the area. Shipping costs continue to soar as commercial vessels are diverted away from the area, adding to production delays as well as fuel and labour costs. And the list of disrupted companies continues to grow, including Ikea, BP, Tesla, Volvo, Abercrombie and Crocs. Anne Gaviola has more on the current — and expected — impact on supply chains and inflation across North America.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Canadian shippers are starting to feel the strain of attacks on cargo vessels in the Red Sea, as container rates rise and boats are late to arrive.

Port data shows that two-thirds of the 43 ships slated to berth at the Port of Halifax in the second half of this month are now expected to arrive at least a day behind schedule, with some running weeks late.

Get the latest National news. Sent to your email, every day.

According to industry research firm Drewry, the average price of shipping containers has doubled since mid-December, when Houthi militants in Yemen stepped up attacks on commercial boats to protest against Israel’s military campaign in the Gaza Strip.

The widening conflict has prompted all major container carriers to steer clear of the route that passes through the Suez Canal, opting instead for a path around Africa that can add one to two weeks to transit times and greater fuel, crew and insurance costs.

Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement

Shipping Federation of Canada CEO Chris Hall says the delays have sent importers scrambling, with sluggish stock still en route to Canadian shores and shelves.

But shipments to the West Coast remain largely unaffected so far, while the Global Shippers Forum says excess capacity in the sector means prices will likely settle far below pandemic highs.

More on Canada
© 2024 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices