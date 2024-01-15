Italian gluten-free pasta company building $33M plant in London, Ont.

Nearly a year after Italy-based pasta manufacturer Andriani Ltd. announced that it would build its first North American production facility in London, Ont., the company is providing more details on the extent of the investment.

On Monday, Premier Doug Ford, MPP Rob Flack, London Mayor Josh Morgan and Andriani COO Michele Di Paolo announced that the company was investing $33.6 million in a new 61,225-square-foot facility, which will result in 42 new jobs. The provincial government is providing $1.5 million for the facility.

Andriani, known for its Biori and Felicia pasta brands, produces gluten-free and GMO-free pasta. Once the facility is up and running, the company expects to ship pasta made in London across North America, instead of importing product from Italy as it currently does.

Get the latest National news. Sent to your email, every day.

“In London, Ontario, we found everything needed to ground this important next step of our international development,” Di Paolo said at Monday’s announcement.

Story continues below advertisement

Ford joked about his love of pasta, telling those in attendance that he “didn’t create this big belly not eating pasta.” Then, addressing Andriani, he said he’s thrilled that they chose London to build their first North American manufacturing facility.

“Your $33-million investment is a huge vote of confidence in London, in our province, in the agri-food sector, and most importantly, the people here in London.”

Mayor Josh Morgan noted that when he first filed his papers to run for mayor, he told reporters that “the city of London, Ontario, should be punching above its weight in the province, nationally and internationally. We can be a place where people want to come, where people want to invest, where people want to grow our economy and grow our quality of life.”

“Having London be first to host this amazing company outside of their home country of Italy is a great opportunity.”

Last February, the London Economic Development Corporation said it expected the facility to be operational in “12 to 16 months” but that timeline has now shifted to early 2025, with construction beginning “as soon as possible.”

Andriani’s facility will be in London’s Innovation Park, which also houses other agri-food companies like Dr. Oetker, The Original Cakerie, Aspire Food Group, Bosco & Roxy’s and Cardiff Products.