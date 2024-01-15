Menu

Canada

SIU investigating after suspected stolen vehicle crashes into Mississauga bus

By Gabby Rodrigues Global News
Posted January 15, 2024 12:18 pm
Aerial view of the crash in Mississauga on Jan. 15, 2024. View image in full screen
Aerial view of the crash in Mississauga on Jan. 15, 2024. Global News
The Special Investigations Unit says it is probing Peel Regional Police after an 18-year-old man driving a suspected stolen vehicle crashed into a Mississauga transit bus when attempting to flee police.

The crash happened at around 4:30 a.m. Monday near Dixie and Burnhamthorpe roads, the SIU said.

The province’s police watchdog said the driver fled from a cruiser after the officer tried to stop the vehicle, “which was believed to be stolen.”

The SIU said the vehicle and a city bus then crashed into each other. Images from the scene show vehicle debris all across the intersection.

Paramedics told Global News a man was taken to a trauma centre with serious injuries.

The roads were closed for the investigation.

© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

