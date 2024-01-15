SIU investigating after suspected stolen vehicle crashes into Mississauga bus

The Special Investigations Unit says it is probing Peel Regional Police after an 18-year-old man driving a suspected stolen vehicle crashed into a Mississauga transit bus when attempting to flee police.
The crash happened at around 4:30 a.m. Monday near Dixie and Burnhamthorpe roads, the SIU said.
The province’s police watchdog said the driver fled from a cruiser after the officer tried to stop the vehicle, “which was believed to be stolen.”
The SIU said the vehicle and a city bus then crashed into each other. Images from the scene show vehicle debris all across the intersection.
Paramedics told Global News a man was taken to a trauma centre with serious injuries.
The roads were closed for the investigation.
Comments