SIU investigating after suspected stolen vehicle crashes into Mississauga bus

Send this page to someone via email

The Special Investigations Unit says it is probing Peel Regional Police after an 18-year-old man driving a suspected stolen vehicle crashed into a Mississauga transit bus when attempting to flee police.

The crash happened at around 4:30 a.m. Monday near Dixie and Burnhamthorpe roads, the SIU said.

The province’s police watchdog said the driver fled from a cruiser after the officer tried to stop the vehicle, “which was believed to be stolen.”

Get the latest National news. Sent to your email, every day.

The SIU said the vehicle and a city bus then crashed into each other. Images from the scene show vehicle debris all across the intersection.

Paramedics told Global News a man was taken to a trauma centre with serious injuries.

The roads were closed for the investigation.

Story continues below advertisement