Toronto police search for suspect in Christmas Day assault

The Toronto Police Service is asking for witnesses or anyone with information to come forward as they investigate an assault causing bodily harm that occurred on Christmas Day.

Officers say they responded to a call about an assault just before 4 a.m. on Dec. 25, 2023, in the area of Brunswick Avenue and Bloor Street West on board a TTC bus.

The victim was allegedly standing on the bus when they got into a verbal altercation with the suspect, police said. The suspect then reportedly assaulted the victim, who sustained serious injuries, according to police.

View image in full screen Police in Toronto are asking the public for help identifying a man who allegedly assaulted someone on a TTC bus on Christmas Day. TPS / Handout

The suspect is described as a man who is six-foot-one with a medium build and a moustache.

He was last seen wearing gray pants, a black hooded sweater and a green jacket.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 416-808-1400, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477), or at www.222tips.com.