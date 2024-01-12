Menu

Search and rescue team pulls 2 hypothermic skiers out of Whistler creek

By Elizabeth McSheffrey Global News
Posted January 12, 2024 9:33 pm
Click to play video: 'Missing skiers rescued from Whistler backcountry in dangerous operation'
Missing skiers rescued from Whistler backcountry in dangerous operation
WATCH: Crews from North Shore Rescue and Talon Helicopters fought the frigid conditions to pull off a life-saving rescue operation in Whistler. The crews were called after two backcountry skiers ended up in Fitzsimmons Creek, in the deep valley between Whistler and Blackcomb mountains.
North Shore Rescue and Talon Helicopters pulled two hypothermic skiers out of a creek in Whistler, B.C. on Thursday night.

According to the North Shore Rescue, the skiers got lost while touring, went too far down the mountain and got stuck in Fitzsimmons Creek, where their feet froze. With the wind chill, temperatures at the time hovered around -50 C.

“Special attention was paid to avoid the Peak to Peak cables and zip lines in this area which are impossible to see at night,” the group said on its Facebook page.

“Two hoist techs were inserted and the subjects were hoisted out in two evolutions.”

Click to play video: 'North Shore Rescue repeatedly frustrated by province’s restrictions over helicopter hoists at night'
North Shore Rescue repeatedly frustrated by province’s restrictions over helicopter hoists at night
North Shore Rescue said the skiers would not have likely survived the night.

Nighttime helicopter hoists are a relatively new power for the volunteer search and rescue group — approved by Emergency Management BC late in 2022 after years of advocacy.

The approval came on the heels of a nighttime incident in which North Shore Rescue was not allowed to hoist a B.C. doctor to safety after he had become stuck on a mountain with a dislocated shoulder, mid-climb.

In that case, the rescuers found him, but had to resort to giving him supplies to survive the night rather than lift him out.

© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

