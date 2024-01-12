Car care during Saskatchewan extreme winter conditions

Send this page to someone via email

As southern and central parts of Saskatchewan are under an extreme cold warning this week, winter vehicle maintenance is important for drivers to keep in mind.

Since the cold snap started, CAA Saskatchewan has been busy.

“For around the province we’ve had about 670 calls. In Saskatoon and area, probably around 170 and the call volume is definitely increasing due to the cold weather,” said Christine Niemdzyk, CAA Saskatchewan.

Local car shops have also noticed the increase in calls for services. NAPA AutoPro said with this extreme cold weather, people need to make sure their car is ready for it.

“Make sure you know where your block heater cord is, test it. If you don’t know how we can always do a winter inspection for you,” said Mitchell Phillips, NAPA AutoPro service advisor.

“Test your battery, your block heater, tire pressure — when it’s cold you’re obviously going to lose a bit of tire pressure in your tires. (Check) your brake, your fluids, all the essentials.”

While travelling, CAA Saskatchewan reminds motorists to always ensure to have at least half a tank of gas. In the worst-case scenario, if you become stranded, CAA Saskatchewan urges people not to leave the vehicle as it provides shelter and to wait until someone comes to get you.

A winter emergency kit in your vehicles should contain blankets, candles, food, water, a first aid kit and a flashlight. CAA added to check the Saskatchewan Highway Hotline before hitting the highways.