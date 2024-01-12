Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Sports

Toronto FC training camp opens with medicals then a flight to warm-weather Florida

By Neil Davidson The Canadian Press
Posted January 12, 2024 3:55 pm
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Toronto FC players are scheduled to report for medicals Saturday before heading south for Florida next Tuesday in search of warm weather.

The MLS club, in is first pre-season under former Canada coach John Herdman, says it will train in Palm Beach through Feb. 2. The team will play a friendly against Nashville SC on Feb. 2 before leaving later that day to return to Toronto.

The second stage of training camp will run Feb. 8 to 17 in Santa Barbara, Calif.

Toronto FC is slated to face the MLS champion Columbus Crew in a Feb. 10 friendly before taking on Real Salt Lake on Feb. 14 and Los Angeles FC on Feb. 17. All three games are in Santa Barbara

Get the latest National news. Sent to your email, every day.

TFC, which finished last in the league at 4-20-10 last year, opens the regular season on Feb. 25 at FC Cincinnati. Its home opener is March 9 against Charlotte FC.

Story continues below advertisement

Former Toronto defender Luca Petrasso, meanwhile, is headed to Triestina in Italy’s third-tier Serie C on a six-month loan from Orlando City SC. The Italian team also has an option to buy the 23-year-old from Toronto.

Trending Now

TFC sent Petrasso to Orlando in November 2022 for up to US$350,000 in general allocation money. Toronto also retains a sell-on percentage in the event of a subsequent permanent transfer.

“Luca is someone who has shown us his hard work and potential for the future,” Luiz Muzz, Orlando’s GM and executive vice-president of soccer operations, said in a statement. “This loan is a great opportunity for Luca to grow even more and get more regular competitive minutes, as well as expose his talents to the European market.”

Petrasso has made 14 appearances, including five starts, across all competitions, for Orlando.

More on Sports
© 2024 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices