SIU opens probe after police officer fired shots at a Brantford gas station

The province’s police watchdog is investigating a shooting at a Brantford, Ont. gas station where an officer fired off rounds early Friday morning.

The Special Investigations Unit (SIU) says the Brantford police officer discharged his firearm “several times” around 3:30 a.m while checking out a “white van of interest” at the Petro Canada gas station on Fairview Drive and West Street.

“Shortly after, a 34-year-old man was arrested,” SIU spokesperson Monica Hudon said in a statement. “The man was not struck or injured as a result of the firearm discharge. He was taken to hospital.”

Hudon says five investigators in total, including two forensic investigators, have been assigned to the case.