Crime

SIU opens probe after police officer fired shots at a Brantford gas station

By Don Mitchell Global News
Posted January 12, 2024 1:09 pm
The province’s police watchdog has assigned investigators to a shooting in Brantford, Ont. after an officer fired off rounds early morning at a gas station. View image in full screen
The province’s police watchdog has assigned investigators to a shooting in Brantford, Ont. after an officer fired off rounds early morning at a gas station. Global News
The province’s police watchdog is investigating a shooting at a Brantford, Ont. gas station where an officer fired off rounds early Friday morning.

The Special Investigations Unit (SIU) says the Brantford police officer discharged his firearm “several times” around 3:30 a.m while checking out a “white van of interest” at the Petro Canada gas station on Fairview Drive and West Street.

“Shortly after, a 34-year-old man was arrested,” SIU spokesperson Monica Hudon said in a statement. “The man was not struck or injured as a result of the firearm discharge. He was taken to hospital.”

Trending Now

Hudon says five investigators in total, including two forensic investigators, have been assigned to the case.

© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

