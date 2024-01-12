Mini AK-47 seized after gunpoint vehicle theft in Brampton, police say

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

A mini AK-47 was seized following a gunpoint vehicle theft in Brampton, police say.

Peel Regional Police said that last Saturday, the victim had parked his vehicle in the driveway of a home in the area of Mayfield and Creditview roads.

“While standing near the trunk, the victim was approached by the suspects, who forced him back into the residence at gunpoint,” police allege.

Get the latest National news. Sent to your email, every day.

“The suspects demanded the vehicle keys and fled in the victim’s car.”

The victim was reported to have suffered minor injuries but declined medical attention.

“Quick and coordinated efforts” from the provincial carjacking task force along with Peel police led to two suspects being quickly located, police said.

Two additional suspects were found in a nearby home, police added.

Story continues below advertisement

All four suspects were arrested “without incident” and one suspect had a loaded mini Draco AK-47 with ammunition at the time of the arrest, police said.

The stolen vehicle was recovered, police said.

Four men, three of them from Brampton and one from Whitby, have been charged.