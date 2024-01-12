Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Mini AK-47 seized after gunpoint vehicle theft in Brampton, police say

By Ryan Rocca Global News
Posted January 12, 2024 10:45 am
A mini Draco AK-47 was seized after a gunpoint vehicle theft in Brampton, police say. View image in full screen
A mini Draco AK-47 was seized after a gunpoint vehicle theft in Brampton, police say. Handout / Peel Regional Police
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

A mini AK-47 was seized following a gunpoint vehicle theft in Brampton, police say.

Peel Regional Police said that last Saturday, the victim had parked his vehicle in the driveway of a home in the area of Mayfield and Creditview roads.

“While standing near the trunk, the victim was approached by the suspects, who forced him back into the residence at gunpoint,” police allege.

Get the latest National news. Sent to your email, every day.

“The suspects demanded the vehicle keys and fled in the victim’s car.”

The victim was reported to have suffered minor injuries but declined medical attention.

“Quick and coordinated efforts” from the provincial carjacking task force along with Peel police led to two suspects being quickly located, police said.

Trending Now

Two additional suspects were found in a nearby home, police added.

Story continues below advertisement

All four suspects were arrested “without incident” and one suspect had a loaded mini Draco AK-47 with ammunition at the time of the arrest, police said.

The stolen vehicle was recovered, police said.

Four men, three of them from Brampton and one from Whitby, have been charged.

More on Crime
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices