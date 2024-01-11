SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
In the news
Live

Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Sports

Blue Jays sign 11 players to avoid arbitration

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted January 11, 2024 8:55 pm
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

TORONTO – The Toronto Blue Jays say they have signed deals with 11 players, including Cavan Biggio, Alejandro Kirk and closer Jordan Romano, for 2024.

Romano, of Markham, Ont., was eligible for arbitration for the second time. Romano has recorded 36 saves each of the last two seasons in Toronto.

Related Videos
Click to play video: 'How Shohei Ohtani’s conflicting buzz catches baseball world by storm before Dodgers deal announced'
How Shohei Ohtani’s conflicting buzz catches baseball world by storm before Dodgers deal announced
Story continues below advertisement

He signed a deal worth US$7.75 million.

Get the latest National news. Sent to your email, every day.

Biggio signed a deal worth $4.21 million while Kirk inked a contract worth $2.8 million.

Biggio had a batting average of .235 this season after a slow start. Kirk batted .250 and had 43 RBIs.

Other players signed by the Blue Jays include: Genesis Cabrera, Santiago Espinal, Danny Jansen, Tim Mayza, Nate Pearson, Trevor Richards, Erik Swanson and Daulton Varsho.

Trending Now

Slugger Vladimir Guerrero Jr. was not included on the list of deals reached by the Jays, meaning he and the team will swap proposed salaries to be judged by an arbitrator.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 11, 2024.

Advertisement
More on Sports
© 2024 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices