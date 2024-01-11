Menu

Crime

Man who waved terrorist flag in downtown Toronto arrested and charged: police

By Ryan Rocca Global News
Posted January 11, 2024 10:26 am
Hate-motivated incidents rising in Canada amid Israel-Hamas conflict
Hate-motivated incidents rising in Canada amid Israel-Hamas conflict – Nov 17, 2023
A man who allegedly waved the flag of a terrorist group while marching in downtown Toronto has been arrested and charged, Toronto police say.

Toronto police announced the “significant arrest” on Thursday.

Police said that a large demonstration was held in the downtown core on Sunday.

“On Sunday, Maged Sameh Hilal Al Khalaf, 41, of Toronto, was arrested and charged after he allegedly marched in the Queen Street West and Bay Street area waving a flag of an organization listed as a terrorist group by Public Safety Canada,” police said in a release.

Officers didn’t say which group it was.

Al Khalaf faces a charge of public incitement of hated, police said.

He’s scheduled to appear in court on Feb. 23.

“Hate and intimidation can have no space in our city and we have been unwavering in our commitment to restore the sense of public safety, and not tolerate behavior that crosses the line to criminal activity,” Toronto police chief Myron Demkiw said.

More to come.

© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

