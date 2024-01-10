Menu

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Traffic

Snowfall warning issued for Coquihalla Highway

By Doyle Potenteau Global News
Posted January 10, 2024 8:29 pm
Weather and road conditions at the summit of the Coquihalla Highway on Wednesday, Jan. 10, 2024. The summit’s elevation is 1,230 metres. The temperature at the summit at 5 p.m. was -8 C. View image in full screen
Weather and road conditions at the summit of the Coquihalla Highway on Wednesday, Jan. 10, 2024. The summit’s elevation is 1,230 metres. The temperature at the summit at 5 p.m. was -8 C. DriveBC
A snowfall warning has been issued for the Coquihalla Highway.

Environment Canada is forecasting 15 to 20 centimetres between Hope and Merritt. The snowfall is expected to begin Wednesday night and should last into Thursday.

“An area of low pressure will develop over the region and bring significant snowfall beginning late this evening,” said the national weather agency.

The low-pressure system should be pushed out by Thursday afternoon when an arctic ridge of high pressure moves in and chills the region.

Motorists should be prepared to adjust their driving by slowing down and watching for tail lights.

For the latest highway conditions throughout the province, visit DriveBC.

© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

