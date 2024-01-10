Snowfall warning issued for Coquihalla Highway

Send this page to someone via email

A snowfall warning has been issued for the Coquihalla Highway.

Environment Canada is forecasting 15 to 20 centimetres between Hope and Merritt. The snowfall is expected to begin Wednesday night and should last into Thursday.

“An area of low pressure will develop over the region and bring significant snowfall beginning late this evening,” said the national weather agency.

4:42 Global Okanagan Weather: January 9, 2024

The low-pressure system should be pushed out by Thursday afternoon when an arctic ridge of high pressure moves in and chills the region.

Story continues below advertisement

Motorists should be prepared to adjust their driving by slowing down and watching for tail lights.

For the latest highway conditions throughout the province, visit DriveBC.