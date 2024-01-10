Menu

Crime

London, Ont. man charged after north end pharmacy robbery: police

By Ben Harrietha 980 CFPL
Posted January 10, 2024 1:50 pm
The side of a London police vehicle. View image in full screen
File Photo. Sawyer Bogdan / Global News
A London man is in custody and facing charges after a pharmacy robbery in the city’s north end.

Police say that on Tuesday at around 6:20 p.m., a masked man entered a pharmacy in the 1100 block of Adelaide Street North.

The man approached an employee with a note. According to police, the note indicated that the man had a gun and was demanding narcotics.

The suspect allegedly removed money from a register inside the store, after which, an employee called 911 and provided a description of the man, police said.

When police arrived, the man was observed leaving the pharmacy, where he was arrested without incident. Police said a search yielded stolen cash, but they found no firearm.

A 46-year-old London man has been charged with robbery with violence or threats and disguise with intent.

The man is expected to appear in London court Wednesday in relation to the charges.

