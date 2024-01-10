Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Quebec courthouse stabbing: Suspect facing attempted murder charges

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted January 10, 2024 12:55 pm
The suspect in Tuesday's stabbing at a courthouse near Montreal is facing multiple charges. Tuesday, Jan. 9, 2023. View image in full screen
The suspect in Tuesday's stabbing at a courthouse near Montreal is facing multiple charges. Tuesday, Jan. 9, 2023. Gloria Henriquez/Global News
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

The suspect in Tuesday’s stabbing at a courthouse near Montreal is facing multiple charges.

Alexandre Garcés, 44, was expected to appear in court Wednesday to be charged with attempted murder, assault with a weapon, aggravated assault and possession of a weapon.

A 68-year-old man was seriously injured after being attacked on Tuesday at the courthouse in Longueuil, Que., southeast of Montreal.

Click to play video: 'Man stabbed inside Longueuil courthouse'
Man stabbed inside Longueuil courthouse
Trending Now

A lawyer who witnessed the aftermath said the victim was a well-known court interpreter whose face and head were covered in blood after the attack.

Story continues below advertisement

Police said Wednesday the victim’s life remains in danger.

They have said the suspect did not know the victim and the motive for the crime is unclear.

More on Crime
© 2024 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices