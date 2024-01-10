Menu

Traffic

Pedestrian taken to trauma centre with serious injuries after being struck by vehicle in North York

By Ainsley Smith Global News
Posted January 10, 2024 6:05 am
Pedestrian struck Yonge Street and Avondale Avenue View image in full screen
A pedestrian has serious injuries after being struck be a vehicle in the area of Yonge Street and Avondale Avenue Tuesday evening. Max Trotta / Global News
A pedestrian has serious injuries after being struck by a vehicle in North York Tuesday evening, according to Toronto police.

Police said the pedestrian was hit in the area of Yonge Street and Avondale Avenue just after 9 p.m.

Paramedics told Global News they transported one person to a trauma centre with serious, non-life-threatening injuries.

The driver remained on scene, according to police.

Police say there are possible delays in the area as a result of the collision and drivers are encouraged to consider alternate routes as officers continue to investigate.

