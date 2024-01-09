Parents plead for public’s support finding missing New Westminster son

The parents of a New Westminster, B.C., man who has not been seen since last month are pleading for help in finding him.
Pavlo “Paul” Nosenko was last seen in Richmond near Graybar Road and Westminster Highway around 9:50 p.m. on Dec. 23. The 34-year-old was reported missing five days later.
The case was transferred from New Westminster police to the Richmond RCMP on Jan. 2, according to his parents.
“Despite family, friends and volunteers searching for the past two weeks, along with the ongoing investigation by Richmond RCMP, Paul has still not been located, with no positive leads currently,” wrote his father, Paul Nosenko Sr. by email.
“We are tirelessly looking for our son and are asking for your help.”
Nosenko is described as five-feet-11-inches tall and about 200 pounds, with black hair and blue eyes.
Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact Richmond RCMP at 604-278-1212 or call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 to remain anonymous.
