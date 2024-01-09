Parents plead for public’s support finding missing New Westminster son

Send this page to someone via email

The parents of a New Westminster, B.C., man who has not been seen since last month are pleading for help in finding him.

Pavlo “Paul” Nosenko was last seen in Richmond near Graybar Road and Westminster Highway around 9:50 p.m. on Dec. 23. The 34-year-old was reported missing five days later.

The case was transferred from New Westminster police to the Richmond RCMP on Jan. 2, according to his parents.

#NewWest Police seek public assistance with locating a missing person, Paul NOSENKO (34 years old). Paul was last seen in Richmond on December 23rd. If you have any information, please contact NWPD or call 911. Thank you pic.twitter.com/0AbkKeXDIT — New Westminster Police Department (@NewWestPD) December 29, 2023

“Despite family, friends and volunteers searching for the past two weeks, along with the ongoing investigation by Richmond RCMP, Paul has still not been located, with no positive leads currently,” wrote his father, Paul Nosenko Sr. by email.

“We are tirelessly looking for our son and are asking for your help.”

Nosenko is described as five-feet-11-inches tall and about 200 pounds, with black hair and blue eyes.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact Richmond RCMP at 604-278-1212 or call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 to remain anonymous.